Jewish, pro-Israel groups laud Trump announcement on Golan

Jewish and pro-Israel groups hail Trump for saying US should recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Jewish and pro-Israel groups hailed US President Donald Trump on Thursday, following his tweet declaring that the United States should "fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights."

Rabbi Pesach Lerner, President of the Coalition for Jewish Values, said in a statement, “On this happy day of Purim, commemorating a time when the Jews were saved from annihilation, we are most appreciative of the President's newest bold move on behalf of Israel, its citizens and its defense. The President's clear recognition of the Golan Heights as an integral part of Israel from an historical, practical and strategic perspective is most welcome and truly heartwarming.”

“Henceforth the Jewish community will always recall the President's friendship and kindness on this momentous holiday,” he added.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) expressed support for Trump’s leadership on the issue of the Golan Heights, tweeting, “Given current political and security circumstances in Syria, we have said it was inconceivable to imagine Israeli withdrawal from the Golan Heights. @realDonaldTrump's statement marks a dramatic change in American policy, and we appreciate his leadership on this issue.”

The American Jewish Committee said, “We welcome President Trump’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which acknowledges the history of the region and the facts on the ground. The events in Syria have proven that the entire region is safer with Israel in control of this territory.”

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) President Morton A. Klein, Chairman Mark Levenson, Esq. and Director of Special Projects Elizabeth Berney, Esq. said in a statement that the ZOA “ZOA strongly and with great appreciation praises President Trump’s tweet this morning.”

“The ZOA heartily agrees with President Trump that now is the time to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Israeli Golan Heights. The President’s tweet is especially welcome and appropriate today – Purim – while Jews throughout the world are celebrating being saved from annihilation by a wicked Persian viceroy centuries ago. Israeli sovereignty over the Golan is a key bulwark against Iran and Iranian-backed terror groups and regimes that threaten the security and stability of the United States, Israel, the entire Middle East, and beyond. There are no viable substitutes for the topographical advantages, early warning locations and strategic depth provided by Israel’s retention of and sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” it added.

Similarly Christians United for Israel welcomed Trump’s tweet, with its founder and chairman Pastor John Hagee writing, “CUFI, the nation’s largest pro-Israel organization, welcomes Pres. Trump’s comment that ‘it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights…’ The President’s comment comes after a month-long CUFI lobbying campaign…Recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights is the right policy and the time to enact that policy has come."

In a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo following the tweet, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called Trump's announcement a "Purim miracle."

Similarly, a host of Republican US lawmakers praised Trump for the move.