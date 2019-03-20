Iran: We didn't hack Zionists' phones

Iranian official says 'Zionists' are trying to encourage 'hostility' by 'promoting hype.'

A spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry denied that the Iranian regime hacked Israeli officials' cellular phones, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.

IRNA quoted Bahram Qasemi as saying that the "Zionist officials" are "playing the blame game and promoting hype...out of hostility, malice and to promote Iranophobia, the Zionist regime of Israel and the US officials are after imposing most pressures against Iran by raising such claims."

The site also quoted Qasemi as calling Israel's election candidates "unprofessional" and claiming that they are "taking advantage of advertising tools" encourage hostility towards Iran, and reiterating his belief that Israel engages in "psychological warfare."

Earlier this month, a report claimed that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's cellular phone was hacked by Iranians. The report noted that it is possible the Iranians did not break into the phone themselves but bought the information from foreign hackers who carried out the actual breakout, according to the report.

Gantz has promised that the hack "does not interfere" with his functioning, and claimed that nothing which could compromise security was discovered in the hack.