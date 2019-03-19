Gantz: Phone hack will not affect my functioning

Blue and White leader says Iran cannot blackmail him or harm Israel's security with information from his cell phone.

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz dismissed concerns over the hacking of his cell phone by Iran in an interview with Channel 13 News.

In the interview, which will be aired later Tuesday evening, Gantz said that there was no security material on the phone and that he was not subject to extortion as a result of the hack.

"This phone issue is really a secondary matter to what we're talking about," Gantz said. "There is no security material there. I am not subject to influence as a result of what is in [the phone]. There is nothing that interferes with my functioning as a public figure and in my private affairs."

Gantz criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and hinted that the report of the hack was leaked by figures close to the prime minister.

"Today it's about me, tomorrow it's about you, the next day the police," Gantz explained. "I sat for half a year after the Shin Bet told me that there was some problem and I'm taking care of it. Someone is going to reveal information that his source, I tell you, is a source which should be paid attention to They do not deal with that."

"The use of these tools for political purposes could lead us to the depths of oblivion where we do not want to be. I know how to get along with that which is mine. I have a wonderful family, I have wonderful children. My wife supports me from now as long as necessary. If people are looking for me to retire, they will be disappointed. I intend to serve the State of Israel. No 'bump' will deter me," he said.

When asked whether he was prepared to hold a televised debate with Netanyahu, Gantz replied: "I suggest first that Netanyahu deal with his state's witnesses, but if we have to, we will be where it is."