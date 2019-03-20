Report: Two Arabs killed near Joseph's Tomb

PA media says two Arabs in their 20s killed by IDF gunfire in Shechem. IDF yet to comment on report.

Two Palestinian Arabs in their 20s were killed overnight Tuesday by IDF gunfire near the Tomb of Joseph in Shechem (Nablus), Palestinian Arab media reported.

According to reports, the two were shot by soldiers for a reason which is still unknown while driving in a car in the east of the city.

The IDF has yet to respond to the reports. There are no reports of injuries among the IDF soldiers.

The incident came hours after the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the Yaman and the IDF eliminated terrorist Omar Abu-Laila, who carried out the double stabbing and shooting attack at the Ariel junction and at the Giti Avisar junction earlier this week.

In the combined attack, IDF soldier Staff Sergeant Gal Keidan and Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger were murdered and another soldier was seriously injured.

The Shin Bet said that during the encirclement of the building in which Abu-Laila was hiding in the village of Abwein, near Ramallah, the terrorist opened fire at the Israeli forces and was killed during a gunfire exchange.