Report: Ariel terrorist neutralized

Terrorist who murdered 2 at Ariel Junction reportedly neutralized after heavy firefight with security forces.

The terrorist who murdered 2 Israelis in a shooting and stabbing attack in Samaria on Sunday has reportedly been neutralized after engaging in a shootout with security forces near Ramalllah.

Heavy fire has been reported in the area.

The Shin Bet reportedly located the building in which the terrorist, Omar Abu Lila, was hiding. A SWAT team was sent to capture Lila, who engaged the forces.

According to reports in Arab media, the terrorist was neutralized.

The IDF and Shin Bet have not confirmed the report.