'Gantz is crawling to Netanyahu like he crawled to Hamas'

New Right party warns: If Blue and White joins Likud-led government, US 'peace plan' will go through.

The New Right party, led by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, responded on Tuesday to the recordings a conversation in which Blue and White leader Benny Gantz can be heard contemplating sitting in a government led by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Gantz is crawling towards Netanyahu like he crawled towards Hamas," they said. "As we said a while ago, a moment after the elections, Gantz will crawl into Netanyahu's government, on the silver platter of US President Donald Trump's 'deal of the century.'"

"Now it's clear: Either Bennett and Shaked, with a revolution in the Supreme Court and a victory over Hamas. Or, a soft leftist government made of Bibi (Netanyahu - ed.), [MK Yair] Lapid, and [Benny] Gantz, with Lapid as Justice Minister and Gantz as Defense Minister."

Lapid and Gantz have agreed that if their Blue and White party wins the elections, they will take turns being prime minister.