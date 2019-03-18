Does Gantz really rule out sitting with Netanyahu?

Blue and White leader says 'situation can change,' leading to him sitting with Netanyahu despite pledge not to.

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz has shifted his position and is now not ruling out sitting in a coalition with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, according to recordings obtained by Channel 13 News. Gantz had previously ruled out sitting with Netanyahu after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced his intention to indict the prime minister.

In a recording of a meeting with several Blue and White party activists, Gantz explained that he had not meant to rule out joining a coalition with the Likud if it was still led by Netanyahu under any circumstances.

"I chose the phrase 'in the current situation', so as not to close the door and lock it. It is closed, but not locked. Now as we have seen, life is dynamic, the situation can change. Trump will dubmit his plan, I will win. Ok, now what?" Gantz said in the recording.

During the meeting, Gantz also spoke of his willingness to sit in a coalition with other members of the current government, including Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party.

Gantz said that he would be willing to sit in a coalition with the haredi parties despite the animosity between the haredi parties and Blue and White co-chairman Yair Lapid.