'Clear similarities' between Ethiopian crash and Lion disaster

Initial analysis of the crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane's black box data shows a "clear similarity" to data from the Lion Air crash five months ago, an official said.

The Ethiopian Airlines disaster which occurred last week near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, claimed 157 lives in a crash which left no survivors.

The Lion Air crash in October 2019 occurred in Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board.

Both aircraft were Boeing 737 MAX 8s.

thiopian Transportation Minister Dagmawit Moges said the similarities will be the "subject of further study" during the investigation, and that the government plans to release its findings within one month.

"The black box has been found in good condition," she said. "That enabled us to extract almost all the data inside."

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, tracking data for both flights showed similar erratic altitude changes, possibly indicating that the pilots struggled to control their aircraft.

In addition, both pilots attempted to return to the airport shortly after takeoff.

Boeing CEO Dennis Mullenburg said in a statement that, "Boeing is finalizing its development of a previously-announced software update and pilot training revision that will address the MCAS flight control law’s behavior in response to erroneous sensor inputs."