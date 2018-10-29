Indonesian airplane crashes into sea

Lion Air passenger jet with 188 people on board crashes into the sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.

A Lion Air passenger jet crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Monday morning (local time) with 188 passengers and crew on board, reported The Associated Press.

A spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster agency said the flight was carrying 181 passengers, including one child and two babies, and seven crew members.

A search and rescue effort is underway for the Boeing 737-800, which departed the Indonesian capital about 6:20 a.m. local time for Pangkal Pinang.

Contact was lost with the plane shortly after it left Jakarta.

A telegram from the National Search and Rescue Agency to the air force has requested assistance with the search of a location at sea off Java.