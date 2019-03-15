Pence and Pompeo to speak at AIPAC conference

Also confirmed to speak at AIPAC Policy Conference are Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mitch McConnell.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) confirmed on Twitter on Friday that US Vice President Mike Pence will speak live at its 2019 Policy Conference, which will be held between March 24 and 26 in Washington, D.C.

Also confirmed is Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the organization said in a separate tweet.

In addition, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will also speak at the conference, JTA reported.

Pelosi, the US House of Representatives speaker and McConnell, the Senate majority leader, are confirmed for the event, an AIPAC official told the news agency.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the House minority leader are also speaking.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will speak at the event as well.

Earlier this week, Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz confirmed he will deliver a keynote speech at the AIPAC Policy Conference on March 25.

Labor chairman Avi Gabbay, meanwhile, revealed that he had declined an invitation to address the AIPAC conference.

"This year the conference will be held very close to the elections and the elections are held in Israel. I thank AIPAC very much for the invitation, but I have decided to stay in Israel. There will be other representatives of the party, MK Stav Shafir and MK Merav Michaeli, and we will stay here to continue to present to the Israeli public the way and values ​​of the Labor Party," said Gabbay in explaining his decision.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)