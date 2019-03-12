Blue and White leader to give keynote speech at AIPAC

Benny Gantz expected to use AIPAC speech to promise better relationship with US Jewry, improved counter-terrorism partnership.

Blue and White’s candidate for Prime Minister, Lt. Gen (Res.) Benny Gantz confirmed today that he will deliver a keynote speech at the AIPAC Policy Conference on Tuesday confirmed that he will participate in the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference on March 25.

In a statement, the Blue and White party said that, "Gantz will use his speech to emphasize that after the election he will work to rebuild the relationship with American Jewry and ensure that Israel will once again enjoy the support of its friends across the spectrum in the United States."



"As Prime Minister, Gantz will strengthen and deepen the strategic relationship with the Untied States in both foreign and defense policy with a focus on counter-terrorism," they claimed, emphasizing that "the US-Israel relationship is based on shared values and mutual interest."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also confirmed that he will speak at the 2019 AIPAC Policy Conference.

"We are honored that the Senate Republican and Democratic Leaders will both be joining us at #AIPAC2019, showcasing strong bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship," AIPAC tweeted.