Haredi MK: Gantz is my friend, but we're going with PM Netanyahu

MK Moshe Gafni says he can't support MK Lapid's policy, promises to give his position to any woman who has support of Torah sages.

UTJ MK Moshe Gafni, who heads his party's Degel Hatorah faction, discussed whether his party would be willing to join a leftist government led by Blue and White party heads Benny Gantz and MK Yair Lapid.

Speaking at a Beit Shemesh event, Gafni said, "People have noted my connection to Gantz. He's a good man and I've said that. That was before he joined with Yesh Atid."

"I expected the party's stance to be Benny Gantz's, but now I see that it's Yesh Atid's.

"All these years, I've been with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, but I've remained Gantz's friend. From the moment Gantz and Lapid joined together, I'm not in the game with them anymore."

When asked why UTJ does not have a female candidate, Gafni said, "No real haredi woman has sunk to the level of the Knesset." In the haredi community, he explained, "women are responsible for education and welfare. We're not against women running, but [others] shouldn't interfere in our issues. We've supported women in municipal systems."

"If a woman comes, and she has the support of Torah sages, I'll give her my spot."

When asked for his opinion regarding the legalization of cannabis, Gafni responded, "There are more important things."