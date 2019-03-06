Haredi MK: We won't sit in Gantz-led government

MK Moshe Gafni says faction won't support Blue and White party, says MK Yair Lapid will 'harm' foreign policy if made minister.

MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) on Tuesday promised that his faction will not support the "Blue and White" party's Benny Gantz's bid for prime minister, instead promising to support Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ is made up of Litzman's hasidic Agudat Yisrael faction and Gafni's Lithuanian-haredi Degel Hatorah faction.

Gafni's announcement follows Health Minister Yaakov Litzman's (UTJ) and clarifies the party's united stance on the issue.

"Degel Hatorah will go with Bibi," Gafni said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu by his popular nickname.

"Like we said from the beginning, we will not sit with [MK Yair] Lapid and we won't support [Benny] Gantz. Any other statements on this issue and any headlines on the topic are baseless. It's not true."

"[Lapid's] shortcomings start being with the fact that he was an awful Finance Minister and damaged the Israeli economy," Gafni continued, emphasizing that, "if Lapid wants to be Foreign Minister, then the foreign policy, which is successful, will be harmed."

"We believe that he is not worthy of being in power - for a thousand and one reasons. He cannot be Finance Minister - which we've already seen -or Foreign Minister."