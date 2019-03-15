IDF attacking targets in Gaza

IDF attacks targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire toward central Israel.

Explosion and smoke rise following an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza

The IDF began attacking targets in Gaza on Thursday night in response to the rocket fire on central Israel earlier in the evening.

The Palestinian Arabs reported that the attack took place in Khan Yunis.

Shortly after the start of the IDF attack in Gaza, sirens were sounded in the Eshkol Regional Council. The IDF confirmed a launch was identified but the rocket missed its target and exploded inside Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held security consultations at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

A political source said at the end of the consultation that "decisions were made" regarding Israel's response.

The consultation was attended by Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, the head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Nadav Argaman and senior members of the defense establishment.

At about 9:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, an alarm sounded in Tel Aviv and throughout Gush Dan following the firing of two rockets from Gaza.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that "the warning and detection systems acted as required. Interception of air defense systems was not carried out. There is no known damage or injuries in the incident and there are no special instructions for the home front."

Sources in Gaza confirmed that the rockets were indeed fired from the Gaza Strip, but it is still not clear which organization is behind the rocket fire.

Both the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations issued formal statements claiming that they had nothing to do with the rocket fire at central Israel.

Hamas even went so far as to promise it would take action against those responsible for the rocket fire on central Israel.

"The rocket fire was carried out without the consent of the Palestinian factions. The security forces in the Gaza Strip will take measures against those who violated the national consensus," said Hamas’ “interior ministry” in Gaza.