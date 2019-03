2 rockets launched at Gush Dan region. Remains of rocket fall in Tel Aviv.

Rockets from Gaza seen over central Israel (archive)

A series of red alert sirens sounded Thursday evening in the Gush Dan region in central Israel.

In addition, an explosion was reported in the city of Or Yehudah near Tel Aviv.

The IDF confirmed that two rockets were fired at Gush Dan. One rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome system. The remains of a rocket fell in northern Tel Aviv.

No casualties were reported.

The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the rocket launches.