Bennett: Time to defeat Hamas once and for all

New Right leader responds to rockets on Tel Aviv: 'When you tolerate arson kites you will get missiles.'

New Right Chairman Naftali Bennett responded to the rocket attack on Tel Aviv Thursday evening.

"No matter who is behind the shooting tonight, Hamas bears responsibility," Bennett said.

"In the past year I have been saying clearly: Those who allow the launching of kites will receive missiles. And anyone who does not stop missiles on Sderot will receive missiles on Tel Aviv. The time has come to defeat Hamas once and for all. No more shooting at dunes without harming the enemy, but an uncompromising pursuit and systematic liquidation of Hamas leaders.

"I call upon the prime minister to order the IDF to present the cabinet with a plan to defeat Hamas," he said.

Earlier, two rockets were launched at central Israel, with one landing in northern Tel Aviv.