PA Mufti: Al-Aqsa belongs only to Muslims

Grand Mufti of Al-Quds and "Palestine" denies right of Jews to worship on Temple Mount, claims it is an Islamic religious site.

Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Al-Quds and “Palestine” and a preacher at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, said Tuesday that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a Muslim right since it is an Islamic mosque, adding that Muslims have the right to practice in it without the intervention of any party.

"We will act against any Israeli move against the Al-Aqsa Mosque because the Al-Aqsa Mosque belongs to Muslims only," Sheikh Hussein said in an official statement to the Filastin al-Yawm website.

Sheikh Hussein regularly threatens Israel, having last year warned about the repeated "break-ins" of "settlers" to the area of ​​the Al-Aqsa Mosque, accompanied by Israeli security.

Hussein declared at the time that attempts to break into the Al-Aqsa Mosque would not change the Arab and Islamic character of Jerusalem.

In a message to Israel, Hussein warned that continued attempts to break into Al-Aqsa may lead the region to a religious war because they undermine the faith of Muslims around the world.

In 2017, the Grand Mufti warned the US administration against recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"If there is recognition (in Jerusalem as the capital of Israel) or the American embassy is moved to Jerusalem, it would be an attack not only against the Palestinians but against the Muslim Arabs around the world," Hussein said at the time.

He also declared that moving the American embassy to Jerusalem would be illegal and against international law, which views Al-Quds as "occupied land", and would not help peace and security in the region but would rather cause disasters, wars and instability.

That statement came before President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the US embassy there.