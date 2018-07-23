PA Mufti warns of religious war over Jerusalem

Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, Grand Mufti of "Palestine", is warning about the repeated "break-ins" of "settlers" to the area of ​​the Al-Aqsa Mosque, accompanied by Israeli security.

In a conversation with the official Palestinian Authority (PA) news agency Wafa, Hussein said that attempts to break into the Al-Aqsa Mosque would not change the Arab and Islamic character of Jerusalem.

In a message to Israel, Hussein warned that continued attempts to break into Al-Aqsa may lead the region to a religious war because they undermine the faith of Muslims around the world.

He reiterated that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is "an Islamic mosque only and neither the settlers nor anyone else have a right to it."

"We have the right in the city of Al-Quds (the Arabic name for Jerusalem) and in its holy places, and we will not give it up at any price," stressed Hussein.