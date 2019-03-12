Temple Mount to reopen for Jews and Muslims tomorrow

At the end of a special assessment of the situation held Tuesday evening by the commander of the Jerusalem District Police, Major General Doron Yedid, the District Commander instructed that the Temple Mount be opened tomorrow morning for worshipers and visitors.

As part of a police investigation into the firebomb attack at the police station, two Arab youths have been linked to the incident. Tomorrow the two will be brought before a court to discuss extending their remand.

The incident took place around 1 pm, when a number of suspects arrived at the police station on the Temple Mount and threw a Molotov Cocktail at the station. Police at the scene identified and arrested the suspects. The police station was damaged and a policeman was slightly injured from smoke inhalation and was evacuated to medical treatment.

The commander of the Jerusalem district, Major General Doron Yedid, ordered the removal of all the people who were on the Temple Mount and closed the site, in order to carry out operations and search for additional weapons.

During the searches on the Temple Mount, the police found several containers containing flammable materials in various areas, as well as firecrackers and Molotov Cocktails.