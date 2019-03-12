Firebomb hurled at police post on Temple Mount

Arabs on Tuesday morning hurled a firebomb at a police position on the Temple Mount, Tuesday afternoon.

The post went up in flames, and one officer suffered from smoke inhalation.

Three suspects were taken for interrogation.

"A short while ago, a firebomb was hurled towards a police position on the Temple Mount," an initial police statement read. "A police officer identified one of the suspects and arrested him."

Jerusalem Region Police Commander Commissioner Doron Yedid, who arrived at the scene to assess the situation, ordered the area evacuated and closed for investigations.

The "Return to the Temple Mount" movement responded, "We demand Israel Police immediately remove everything hostile and give Jews full rights on the Temple Mount. How much more blood must be spilled in the name of enlightenment, this insane status quo, and the Jewish leaders' fear of applying Jewish sovereignty to the Temple Mount?"