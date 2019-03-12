Katz: Increase the pressure on Hezbollah

Acting Foreign Minister meets Norway's Foreign Minister, asks for her assistance in fighting anti-Semitism in Europe.

Acting Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz met on Monday with Norway's Foreign Minister, Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide.

During the meeting, the two discussed the potential for cooperation between the two countries, including in research, technology, oil and gas, and the fight against terrorism.

Minister Katz stressed the need to increase the pressure on Hezbollah and declare its political wing as a terrorist organization that should be outlawed.

He also asked the Norwegian minister to help combat the rising anti-Semitism in Europe, while noting her government's efforts in this regard.

In addition, Minister Katz presented the Norwegian Foreign Minister with his initiative, which he is promoting together with the Prime Minister, and would connect the Mediterranean Sea and the Persian Gulf through Israel as a land bridge.

The meeting follows Britain’s recent announcement that it would ban the political wing of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The British move follows warnings by MPs that the UK had drawn a false distinction by proscribing Hezbollah’s military wing but not its political side.

This loophole in British law has allowed participants in the annual Al-Quds Day to march through central London to wave the Hezbollah flag, featuring an assault rifle.

In 2013, the European Union similarly blacklisted Hezbollah's “military wing” as a terrorist organization, while failing to blacklist the group’s political arm.

On Friday, German Minister of State Niels Annen made clear that Germany will not follow Britain’s lead in declaring Hezbollah a terrorist organization, explaining that the Shiite Muslim organization remained a relevant factor in Lebanese society.