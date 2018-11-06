Again: Hezbollah flag flies at London rally

For the second year in a row, Hezbollah flags flown at annual Al-Quds Day march in central London.

For the second year in a row, Hezbollah flags were flown at an annual Al-Quds Day march in central London on Sunday, reports the British Jewish Chronicle.

One speaker at the rally called for Israel to be "wiped from the map", according to the report. The speaker also claimed that the Zionists' “days are numbered”.

Al-Quds Day is an annual event created by Iran's first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khomenei. During Al-Quds Day, rallies are held around the world and are used to incite against Israelis and Jews.

This year, once again, protesters were legally allowed to fly the yellow Hezbollah flag, which depicts a hand grasping a stylized assault rifle.

This is the same as last year, when flags of the group were openly flown during an Al-Quds Day parade in London, with police taking no action. The protesters took advantage of a loophole in the British law which blacklists only Hezbollah’s “military wing” and not its so-called “political wing”.

Nazim Hussein Ali, who said there was a connection between the Grenfell Tower tragedy and “Zionists” at last year’s event, once again led the protest, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

A large cheer went up as Ali urged the crowd to thank “people of Jewish backgrounds” who attended the rally, including members of the anti-Zionist Neturei Karta sect.

In between the speeches, demonstrators burned an Israeli flag.

Following last year’s rally, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and other figures from the British political system urged British Home Secretary Amber Rudd to fully ban Hezbollah.

Under the Terrorism Act 2000, Hezbollah’s “political wing” is banned in this country. But the organization makes no distinction itself between its two wings, and both are represented by the same emblem which includes an assault rifle being brandished. It is this image on flags waved during the Al Quds march which have stoked anger in the Jewish community, noted The Chronicle.

In 2013, the European Union similarly blacklisted Hezbollah's “military wing” as a terrorist organization, while failing to blacklist the group’s political arm.

Members of Congress in the United States have urged the EU to designate all branches of Hezbollah as a terror group, after several Hezbollah parliamentarians in Lebanon were caught on camera calling for terror against Israelis.