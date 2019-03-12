Defendants in arson of Jerusalem church acquitted

Prosecution retracts charges against two accused of torching Dormition Church in Jerusalem, one of whom was a minor at the time.

A district court on Monday acquitted Yinon Reuveni and another young man who were accused of involvement in the torching of the Dormition Church in Jerusalem.

Reuveni and the young man, who was a minor at the time of the arson, were interrogated as part of the investigation into the Duma affair, and the indictment against them was based on confessions made by the young man during his interrogation by police.

However, after the district court recently disqualified the confessions that were extracted from the young man as part of a trick by undercover police officers, the State Attorney's Office decided to withdraw the indictment since it no longer had sufficient evidence to convict him.

In light of the prosecution's decision to withdraw the indictment, the two people involved, who were represented by attorneys Itamar Ben-Gvir and Asher Ohayon, were acquitted and the restrictions imposed on the young man were lifted.

Attorney Ben-Gvir said, "The truth always wins. For three years I said at every possible forum that young Jews were tortured on political grounds and fought for their innocence. Today, one of the most serious cases in the history of Israeli law has come to an end. I am glad that the judge accepted my position and I am happy that today, too, the prosecution admits there is no evidence."

"I hope that this case ends a six-year legal career and I am going to fight for justice, truth and civil rights of the settlers and right-wing activists in the Knesset," added Ben-Gvir, who is running in the April election as part of the Otzma Yehudit party.