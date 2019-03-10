Israel's Eurovision entry revealed

The song "Home", which will represent Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv in May and will be sung by Kobi Marimi, was made public on Sunday evening.

Marimi, winner of the sixth season of the television competition “Hakohav Haba” (Rising Star), which airs on Channel 12, was chosen to represent Israel this year in the 64th Eurovision Song Contest.

The song was written and composed by Inbar Weitzman, a 27-year-old singer and songwriter from Tel Aviv, and Ohad Shragai, a 36-year-old singer and songwriter from Tel Aviv.

"I'm excited and proud to represent my country here at home. The song talks about empowerment and personal faith, a subject that is very close to me and I believe that everyone will be able to connect to it like me," said Kobi Marimi after the song was made public.