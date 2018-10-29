Slogan for Eurovision 2019 revealed

The 2019 Eurovision Song contest, which will be held in Tel Aviv, will operate under the slogan “Dare to Dream”.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife participated on Sunday evening in an event in which the slogan for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Israel, was revealed.

Sunday’s event was also attended by Communications Minister Ayoob Kara, Chairman of the Eurovision Supervisory Board Frank Frieling, Eurovision Song Contest Supervisor Jon Ola Sand, the chairman of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation Gil Omer, the CEO of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation Eldad Koblenz and other senior executives.

Israel won the right to host Eurovision in 2019 after Netta Barzilai’s victory in this year’s edition of the song contest with her song “Toy”.

Netanyahu said at Sunday’s event, "Netta Barzilai dared to dream about the Eurovision Song Contest being held in Israel next year. I dare to dream that the Eurovision will be held here the following year as well. I'm sure all the songs will be excellent, but we dream and we also fulfill our dreams."

"We have a country with a great heart and a great creative force. Netta did extraordinary public diplomacy work for us. This of course allows us to host the Eurovision Song Contest here and to show Israel to the world. The true Israel as it is - dynamic, with a great heart and with great hope,” he continued.

"We are holding this discussion today, even though I thought I'd try to postpone this to tomorrow, because we've all been traumatized by this terrible anti-Semitic attack in Pittsburgh. But our lives are always a mixture of joy and sadness, and after the sadness comes a moment of joy. We always remember both things together," the prime minister added.