Report: New agreement with Hamas

Gaza terrorists fire rocket into Israel as Egypt works to broker agreement between Israel, Hamas.

An Egyptian intelligence delegation succeeded in brokering an agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Al-Ayyam newspaper reported Saturday evening.

According to the report, the agreement will include a cessation of the nightly demonstrations on the Gaza border, as well as a complete cessation of the kite and balloon terror.

In exchange, Israel will fix the electricity line to Gaza, advance international projects, and expand the fishing zone.

The Arabs will also not hold demonstrations near the border at night in order to "test" the agreement.

Meanwhile, shortly after the Saturday night agreement was reported, Gaza terrorists fired a rocket into Israel.

The rocket exploded in an open field in Israel's Eshkol Regional Council.

No one was injured and no damage was caused.

Earlier on Saturday, a balloon loaded with an RPG round landed in Israel.

On Friday night, the Israeli Air Force struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza in retaliation for a rocket fired into Israeli territory earlier that evening.