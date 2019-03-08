PA parliamentarian: Act against Israel

Khalida Jarrar, a member of the Palestinian parliament who is affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist movement and who was recently released from administrative detention in Israel, is calling for the continuation of the so-called “March of the Return” protests against Israel along the Gaza border.

In an interview with the Hamas-affiliated Al-Risala website, Jarrar said that "the processions of return are the way the Palestinian people chose," adding that Israel "executes Palestinians and commits war crimes."

She blasted the US decision to stop financial aid to the Palestinian Authority, calling it "blackmail that occurs parallel to the attempt to implement the ‘Deal of the Century’ to eliminate the Palestinian issue."

Jarrar said that the internal Palestinian reconciliation and an end to the split between Fatah and Hamas could provide security for Gaza's citizens in dealing with Israel.

Jarrar has been arrested and released by Israel several times in recent years. In 2017, she was ordered detained for six months by Israeli authorities.

She had previously been arrested in April of 2015 on a series of charges, including encouraging terrorist attacks against Israel and violating a travel ban.

She was later sentenced to 15 months in prison for planning an abduction of Israelis in an attempt to use them to free jailed terrorists, before being released in June of 2016.

Jarrar was previously accused of 12 security crimes, including inciting to abduct IDF soldiers so as to negotiate the release of jailed Arab terrorists. Among the terrorists she sought to free was Ahmad Sa'adat, the leader of PFLP who was sentenced to 30 years in jail in 2008 for heading the terrorist group.

Sa'adat was accused of planning the 2001 assassination of Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze'evi, which was committed by four PFLP terrorists in Jerusalem.