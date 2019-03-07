IDF hits Hamas position in Gaza following shooting attack

An Israeli tank opened fire on a Hamas position in the northern Gaza Strip Thursday evening, in retaliation for gunfire from the Hamas-ruled Strip at IDF infrastructure near the Israeli border fence, an IDF spokesperson said.

According to a statement by the spokesperson, there were no casualties to Israeli forces in the shooting attack.

“An IDF tank attacked a military position of the Hamas terror organization in the northern Gaza Strip in response to gunfire a short while ago on IDF infrastructure near the security fence,” the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Israel was prepared to respond to any provocation by the Gaza-based terror group.

“Hamas would be well off to understand now that any sign of aggression will be responded to by an attack of double the magnitude by Israel. Better for them to understand that now rather than afterwards.”

Tensions between Israel and the Hamas terror organization have been on the rise in recent weeks, with the terror group launching numerous attacks on the Israeli border, prompting retaliatory attacks by the IDF.

On Wednesday, the IDF downed a rocket fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory with the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system.

Amid the rising tensions, Egypt has been attempting to broker talks between Israel and Hamas, serving as an intermediary in a bid to deescalate the situation.