Evangelical leader: Check Rep Omar's ties to Muslim Brotherhood

"How can a representative of the US raise money for terrorist groups that seek our demise while serving as a member of Congress?"

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN) has called upon the U.S. Justice Department to launch a full and thorough investigation into Ilhan Omar’s possible connections to the subversive Muslim Brotherhood group. Cardoza-Moore, who hosts the popular Christian television program Focus On Israel which reaches a global weekly audience of over one billion viewers in 200 nations, has launched a nationwide campaign and petition demanding Omar’s dismissal from Congress. Now she has revealed that Omar may be in violation of a federal statute by fundraising for Muslim Brotherhood affiliates whose mission is to destroy America.

“While she has already established her credentials as a vehement anti-Semite, Ilhan Omar is far worse than that. Omar may be in violation of a federal statute for fundraising for two Muslim Brotherhood charities that seek to destroy America. We the people demand that the Justice Department conduct a full and thorough investigation into her possible connections with the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates. Omar’s anti-Semitic comments do not reflect the values of Americans,” said Laurie Cardoza-Moore. The recent revelation of Omar’s participation as a keynote speaker at events for the Muslim Brotherhood affiliated groups IRUSA and CAIR suggests her support for subversive factions aligned to destroy America and Western civilization itself.

Cardoza-Moore added: “American patriots have signed our petition in the tens of thousands. We won’t stop our national campaign until Ilhan Omar is fully investigated and justice is served. How can a representative of the United States raise money for terrorist groups that seek our demise and equally serve on the House Foreign Relations Committee, or for that matter, as a member of Congress?”

Omar was a keynote speaker for Islamic Relief USA in Tampa, FL last month and will be keynote speaker at an upcoming Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) fundraiser in Los Angeles. CAIR is the American arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, in addition to close ties to Hamas and Hezbollah, CAIR was listed as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the largest terrorist fundraising operation in the history of the United States known as the Holy Land Foundation Trial in 2009.

During the Holy Land Foundation investigation, the FBI uncovered an internal Muslim Brotherhood memo, An Explanatory Memorandum On the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America 5/22/1991, which mapped out the organization’s plan to infiltrate and destroy America. The memorandum stated: The Ikhwan [brothers] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and "sabotaging" its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God's religion is made victorious over all other religions.”

At the conclusion of the trial, David Kris, then Assistant Attorney General for National Security stated, "These sentences should serve as a strong warning to anyone who knowingly provides financial support to terrorists under the guise of humanitarian relief."

Additionally, IRUSA is an arm of the largest Muslim fundraising group globally whose leaders have ties to terrorist groups. According to a 36-page report from the Middle East Forum, the founder of Islamic Relief, Hany El-Banna, has been involved with several organizations with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, including once serving as the trustee of the Muslim Aid charity that has funneled money to Hamas.

As a student, El-Banna was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood organization Federation of Student Islamic Societies. El-Banna has also praised the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan Al Bana for being “held in so much awe and respect.”

Is IRUSA hiding behind the same “humanitarian-aide” cloak the Holy Land Foundation did? Is Ilhan Omar helping to advocate the support of the Muslim Brotherhood’s overthrow of our Government? American citizens demand an answer to these questions!

Under 18 U.S. Code § 2385. Advocating overthrow of Government: “Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof-Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned…"

Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN), a 501c3 non-profit organization, was established to educate Christians to stand with Jews and Israel against the rise of global anti-Semitism. In recent months the organization has led the struggle against BDS in America with a wave of state resolutions and as exposed textbooks used in U.S. schools that are indoctrinating our children with inaccurate historical information, bias and values that do not reflect our nation. Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations is the show host of the Evangelical docu-style program Focus On Israel which reaches a weekly global audience of over 1 billion in 200 nations.