Arab terrorist from Hevron indicted for rape, murder of teenager from Tekoa. "Ori resisted, but the terrorist harmed her and stabbed her."

The prosecution filed an indictment Thursday against Arafat Irfaiya, a Palestinian Arab from Hevron, in which he was charged with the rape and murder of teenager Ori Ansbacher, whose body was discovered a month ago in the forest near Ein Yael in Jerusalem.

The indictment states that in the late morning of Thursday, February 7, 2019, Ori Ansbacher, 19, left for the forest near Ein Yael with a bundle of pages for writing.

"Irfaiya came to the scene with a knife. He saw Ansbacher and decided to kill her because she was a Jew," the indictment states.

"The defendant attacked Ansbacher with severe violence and cruelty. She fought with the defendant, but he overcame her resistance, causing her severe bodily harm, and stabbing her a number of times in all parts of her body with the knife - which led to her death."

On Wednesday, the terrorist's family was notified of the IDF's intent to demolish his residence.

The family of the terrorist was given the option to challenge the IDF's intention.

Irfaiya is currently under arrest.