Collaborator of Barkan terrorist indicted

An indictment was filed last week against the terrorist, Muhammad Salim Harish, who was accused, among other things, of assisting Ashraf Na'alwa, the terrorist who murdered Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel at the Barkan Industrial Zone six months ago.

The indictment also contains 30 additional counts for numerous security and terrorist incidents the defendant has been involved in over the years.

the indictment stated that the defendant saw the terrorist from the Barkan waiting for a taxi on the side of the road holding a blue backpack. The defendant picked up the terrorist, who asked him to take him to a village that was connected by the bypass road and not in the usual way.

When the defendant asked the terrorist to identify himself, the terrorist did so and asked for assistance. According to the indictment, the defendant took the terrorist to his home in Tulkarm, where the terrorist hid for several days.

The defendant also charged NIS 300 for the terrorist, in order to purchase food for him, and the defendant took NIS 1,000 from the store he owned for the terrorist's expenses. A few days later, the defendant transferred the terrorist in his car to an empty house owned by a third person who helped hide the terrorist. Throughout this period, the defendant would visit the terrorist, provide him with food, drink and an old cell phone so he could hear news from him, and to keep him informed of his family and the village from which he had arrived.

According to the indictment, the defendant also plotted another attack together with Na'alwa. They planned to attack the military posts near the village of Azun in Samaria.

In addition, the terrorist asked the defendant to obtain additional weapons and bullets to shoot at Israeli targets at the Jit junction. The defendant managed to obtain weapons and 75 bullets. With the help of a third party they planned to carry out an attack with the help of three vehicles for escape.

On one of the occasions when the defendant visited the terrorist, in one of the hiding places to which he passed, the terrorist told him that he planned to carry out another shooting attack against Jewish vehicles on a route near Nablus. In response, the defendant suggested that they escape by car and motorbike. The defendant requested financial assistance from a friend in order to acquire the weapon for the attack. There was also an attempt by the defendant to obtain funds from Gaza for the terrorist's expenses, as well as to obtain a camera to document the attack.

Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu legal organization, which represents the families of the victims and assists them in realizing their rights, stated: "The indictment opens the field of terrorism to the public, which has grown up on a terror-supporting population. The indictment indicates the size of the danger presented by the terrorist who escaped, forming a very dangerous terror cell, which was very close to carrying out additional attacks."

"The main way to fight terror is by deterrence of the entire terrorist environment, and not only as a surgical operation against the "lone terrorist." Anyone who helped this enormous danger has to pay a heavy price. Tomorrow we will issue a request to the general to demolish the houses of the collaborators, and certainly the hiding places," added Blicher.