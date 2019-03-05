'Ilhan Omar strikes out with latest anti-Semitic tirade'

Longtime New York Democrat State Assemblyman and pro-Israel advocate and current Coalition for a Positive America Chairman Dov Hikind today urged U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leadership to condemn the new remarks by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who said domestic support for Israel amounts to “allegiance to a foreign country”.

"With her comment over the weekend that those who supported Israel were being loyal to a foreign government, Rep. Ilhan Omar doubled, no, tripled down on her earlier series of antisemitic tweets," Hikind said. "Although repudiation came quickly this time from the likes of Eliot Engel, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Jewish groups and leaders are calling for Omar to be removed from her appointment.

“It’s not enough to condemn her week after week only to elicit false apologies when we know Omar believes every word of her statements. I’m calling on Eliot Engel and House Leader Nancy Pelosi to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs committee, because she’s had not one, or two, but at least three strikes that have shown her to be unbecoming of her committee appointment and untrustworthy with its dealings.”

Hikind said “the problem and danger with Omar isn’t her criticism of Israel but her demonization and distortion of it. First, Jews hypnotized the world, charging them with the age-old trope of Jewish sorcery. Second, Jewish ‘Benjamins’, namely from AIPAC were ‘controlling congress’, or in more classical terms, Jews dominate the world financially. Third, Jews are the only people who have dual loyalty, a perpetual fifth-column. These are not innocent mistakes of statements, but deliberately designed antisemitic propaganda that’s as old as the blood-soaked earth of Europe only repackaged and made palatable for a modern audience.”

Thus far, Democrats like Engel have condemned Omar, but none have called for her removal from committee. “It’s time for the Democrats to wake up before their train flies off the rails at a point of no return,” warned Hikind. “It’s for their own good. The Jews will be fine.”