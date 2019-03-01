Poll: Center-left bloc has majority for first time

Channel 13 poll finds center-left bloc with total of 61 Knesset seats, two more than the right-wing bloc.

A poll published on Channel 13 News on Friday finds that, if elections were held today, the center-left bloc would win a total of 61 Knesset seats, two more than the right-wing bloc, which would win 59 seats altogether.

The Blue and White party, headed by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, wins 36 seats while the Likud is the second largest party in the Knesset with 30 seats, the poll found.

The third largest party is Hadash-Ta'al, headed by Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi, with nine seats. The Union of Right-Wing Parties (Jewish Home, National Union and Otzma Yehudit) and United Torah Judaism each have seven mandates. Labor, Shas and Meretz win six seats each. The New Right party headed by Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett wins five seats.

Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu party and the Arab Balad-Ra’am party (headed by Ayman Odeh and Ahed Tibi) each have four seats. The Yisrael Beytenu party, headed by Avigdor Liberman, and the Gesher party, headed by Orly Levy-Abekasis, do not pass the electoral threshold.

While the center-left wins more seats overall in this poll, 46% of respondents in the poll said that Binyamin Netanyahu is the most suitable candidate to serve as prime minister, while only 40% said that Gantz is more suitable. Netanyahu's suitability for prime minister rises to 54% when he is pitted against Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, whom only 30% said was more suitable to serve as prime minister.

Friday’s poll is the first one to have been taken after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced his decision to indict Netanyahu subject to a hearing.

It also marks the first time that the center-left bloc has more seats overall than the right-wing bloc. While other recent polls have also found Blue and White to have more Knesset seats than the Likud, the right-win bloc overall won more seats in those polls.

