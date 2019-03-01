Poll shows Gantz leading by 9 Knesset seats

New poll shows Blue and White party leading by wide margin but unable to form a coalition.

A new poll revealed that the "Blue and White" chairmen Benny Gantz and MK Yair Lapid leading Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu by a wide margin, Israel Hayom reported.

The poll, conducted by i24NEWS for Israel Hayom, showed that if elections were held today, the Gantz would win 38 Knesset seats, and the Likud would trail behind with just 29.

The United Right party - comprised of the Jewish Home, National Union, and Otzma Yehudit - would win nine Knesset seats, followed by the New Right party with eight seats. Both Labor and the Joint Arab List would receive seven seats, and the Sephardic-haredi Shas, Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ, and left-wing Meretz would each receive 6 seats.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party would receive four seats, barely passing the electoral threshold.

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party, as well as MK Orly Levi-Abekasis' "Gesher" party and Moshe Feiglin's "Zehut" party, do not pass the electoral threshold.

The survey also showed that even though the Blue and White party has the most seats, it would have trouble forming a coalition, since the right-wing bloc is still larger than the left-wing bloc. A coalition made up of the Blue and White party, Labor, Meretz, and even Kulanu would only have 55 Knesset seats - six short of the required 61. However, the right-wing bloc, with 62 Knesset seats in total, would easily be able to form a coalition.