Israel rejects UN probe on Gaza riots

"No institution can negate Israel's right to self-defense and its duty to defend its residents and borders from violent attacks."

Israel rejected the findings of a UN probe released Thursday into its soldiers' response to Gaza riots that began in March last year, calling it "hostile, deceitful and biased."

"Israel rejects the report outright," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement after the probe alleged soldiers may have committed crimes against humanity.

"No institution can negate Israel's right to self-defense and its duty to defend its residents and borders from violent attacks."

Katz said that those "pushing the residents of Gaza to the fences, including women and children, is Hamas, an organization whose declared goal is destroying the state of Israel, and is the one to bear the responsibility."



The probe was carried out by a UN commission of inquiry set up by the world body's Human Rights Council. It investigated possible violations from the start of the riots on March 30, 2018 through to December 31.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett said in response that “It’s hard to imagine the UN could sink any lower."

"Alternating between excusing terror and ignoring terror, it is letting down democracies and backing dictators and tyrants.”