Tunisian lawyer and writer Maya Ksouri said in a show that aired on Elhiwar Ettounsi TV (Tunisia) last week that much of the response to the recent execution of nine Muslim Brotherhood members convicted in the 2015 assassination of an Egyptian official is "tainted by hypocrisy."

She criticized the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood for suddenly being against the death penalty even though they themselves are in favor of "an eye for an eye," want to implement shari'a law, and praise Iran and ISIS executions.

She said that Mekameleen TV, a Turkey-based Egyptian MB channel, aired a "tearful display" in which the will of one of the men who was executed was read by his father. The will said the man had chosen the path of Jihad.

Ksouri also said Muslim Brotherhood ideology is spreading like a cancer that lives on people's financial and moral weaknesses, and that it should be fought by enlightened education that can remove ignorance and prejudice from people's minds.