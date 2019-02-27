MDA suspends decision to shut down stations in Judea, Samaria

Magen David Adom (MDA) has decided to suspend for a month the decision to reduce and close stations in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, following the intervention of Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, and in part because of the pressure exerted by the Yesha Council.



Earlier, the Yesha Council sent an urgent letter to Magen David Adom (MDA) Director General Eli Bin, signed by the heads of the local authorities, demanding that they postpone the decision to reduce activity at and close MDA ambulance stations in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

"If this happens," the heads of the Yesha Council wrote in their letter, "we will reach a situation in which large areas of the region will remain without a proper emergency medical response. The response time for the evacuation of patients and those injured in accidents or terrorist incidents may be extended and there will be no proper response to the casualties." They continued: " This is a high-risk decision that could, G-d forbid, lead to the loss of human life."

Yesha Council Chairman Hananel Dorani welcomed the decision, saying, "We are not prepared for the lives of residents of Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley to be at stake because of any financial discussion. We will continue to monitor unitl the decision is cancelled entirely.”