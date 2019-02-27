'Stop closure of MDA stations in Judea and Samaria'

Yesha Council sends letter to MDA asking organization not to go through with decision to close ambulance stations tomorrow.

The Yesha Council sent an urgent letter to Magen David Adom (MDA) Director General Eli Bin, signed by the heads of the local authorities, demanding that they postpone the decision to reduce the activity of MDA ambulance stations in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

The decision, which will take effect tomorrow (Thursday), will affect 15 MDA stations throughout the region, some of which will reduce their operations and some of which will be closed entirely.

"If this happens," the heads of the Yesha Council wrote in their letter, "we will reach a situation in which large areas of the region will remain without a proper emergency medical response. The response time for the evacuation of patients and those injured in accidents or terrorist incidents may be extended and there will be no proper response to the casualties." They continued: " This is a high-risk decision that could, G-d forbid, lead to the loss of human life."

"As representatives of the residents of Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, we demand that you not allow the closure and reduction of the stations and postpone the implementation of the decision until after the establishment of the new government.

The letter concluded: "Human life is at the crossroad. We ask you to reconsider this decision."

Yesha Council Chairman Hananel Dorani said, "We will not sit quietly and abandon the lives of our residents and citizens here. We ask the MDA to reconsider its decision. The decision can also be postponed without endangering human life."