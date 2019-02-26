Iranian president refuses foreign minister's resignation

Rouhani refuses to accept resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif' as economy shaken by the resignation.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani refused to accept the resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif's resignation a ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

“All interpretations and analyses surrounding the reasons behind the resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, beyond what he posted on his Instagram account, are not accurate and, as the chief of staff of the president of Iran said today, the resignation has not been accepted,” spokesman Bahram Qasemi said according to the Iranian Fars news agency.

Zarif announced his resignation in an Instagram post on Monday.

"I am apologizing you for all the shortcomings ... in the past years during my time as foreign minister ... I thank the Iranian nation and officials," he said.

The Iranian economy reacted with shock to Zarif's announcement. The Iranian stock market dropped 1.16% and the rial dropped dramatically in value.

Zarif has been a vocal critic of Israel and the United States. Last week, he stated that he could not 'rule out' a war with the Jewish State. On Sund, he warned US President Donald Trump that he would be "surprised" by Iran's response to US sanctions.