Iranian foreign minister resigns Mohammed Javad Zarif announces his resignation as Iranian foreign minister over social media. Gary Willig,

Reuters Mohammad Javad Zarif Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif announced his resignation Monday. Zarif made the announcement on his Instagram page. Zarif has been a vocal critic of Israel and the United States. Last week, he stated that he could not 'rule out' a war with the Jewish State. Yesterday, he warned US President Donald Trump that he would be "surprised" by Iran's response to US sanctions.

