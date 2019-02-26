Netanyahu on Zarif resignation: 'Good riddance'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday addressed the announcement of the resignation of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.



“Zarif is gone - good riddance. As long as I am here, Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account.



In Iran, there is still difficulty in understanding Zarif's surprising move. Local commentators assert that his move was prompted by the worsening US sanctions during the Trump administration.



Zarif was one of Iran's main proponents of the nuclear agreement with superpowers after which he gained fame in his country, but the reality has changed since sanctions were substantially increased.

Last night, Zarif wrote on social media, "I am apologizing you for all the shortcomings ... in the past years during my time as foreign minister ... I thank the Iranian nation and officials.”

A source in the Iranian administration claimed that Zarif may well retract his surprising resignation and return to his post. The source told the Iranian Fars news agency that Zarif’s main reason for the resignation was honor - and outrage that he had not been updated on Syrian President Assad's visit to Tehran and his meetings with the heads of government.



The news agency reported last night that it was still unclear whether Iranian President Hassan Rouhani would accept the resignation.