Kelly Craft new US ambassador to United Nations

US Pres. Trump announces Canada Amb. Kelly Craft as nominee for US ambassador to United Nations.

US President Donald Trump nominated US Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft as the country's next ambassador to the United Nations (UN).

In a tweet, Trump wrote, "I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Craft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations."

"Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family!"

Craft's nomination was backed by US Secretary State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton, and Senate Majority Leader MItch McConnell, officials said.

If confirmed, Craft will replace former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who resigned her post in October 2018.