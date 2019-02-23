New York: Anti-Semitic graffiti discovered in schoolyard

Swastikas and the words "Hail Hitler" (sic) were drawn in a Jewish schoolyard in Queens on Friday night.

The words and drawings, found in the Rego Park Elementary School, have since been erased.

American Jewish Congress (AJC) Director of Programs and Operations Assaf Weiss, who lives near the school, wrote on Facebook: "Good morning, New York. More spray-painted swastikas in a Jewish neighborhood, except this time the graffiti is outside our home."

Police are investigating.

On Friday, anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered in Amsterdam.