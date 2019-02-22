Swastikas, anti-Semitic text in Amsterdam

Vandals suspected of being soccer hooligans paint anti-Semitic graffiti on buildings in Amsterdam.

Vandals suspected of being soccer hooligans from The Hague painted graffiti, including swastikas and anti-Semitic texts, on buildings in Amsterdam, The Associated Press reported Friday.

The graffiti was discovered ahead of Sunday’s Dutch league match between ADO The Hague and Ajax, which is based in Amsterdam.

Ajax is often portrayed as a club with historic links to Amsterdam’s Jewish community.

A statue in Amsterdam that commemorates a general strike in 1941 to protest the rounding up of Jews by Nazi occupiers of the city during World War II was vandalized with green and yellow paint, the colors of ADO The Hague.

ADO director Mattijs Manders said in a statement quoted by AP that the club and its leadership “strongly reject these incomprehensible acts. It is disrespectful and sad.”

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag also condemned the graffiti.

“Rivalry in soccer is fine,” he said. “But you have to treat one another with respect.”

Last summer, Dutch police apprehended a man whom they accused of drawing swastikas on the external wall of the capital’s oldest Jewish cemetery.

In January of 2018, police launched an investigation into vandalism at a synagogue and a hospice for people dying of terminal diseases.

A month earlier, a Syrian man waving a Palestinian Arab flag shattered glass at a kosher restaurant in Amsterdam as two police officers and passers-by watched. The officers arrested the man after he broke into the restaurant through the door he had smashed and removed an Israeli flag.

The same restaurant was targeted again in early January of 2018, when vandals smashed the newly-replaced windows. The owners told local media that the restaurant is often the target of such destructive acts, and that they have asked local authorities' permission to place security cameras around the site.

