Thousands riot along Gaza border fence

Hamas claims 14-year-old killed by Israeli fire during the weekly clashes along the Gaza border.

A Palestinian Arab teenager was killed Friday by Israeli fire during clashes along the Gaza border, the Hamas-run “health ministry” said, according to AFP.

Yussef al-Daya, 14, was hit in the chest to the east of Gaza City, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

Around 30 other Gazans were wounded by Israeli fire in rallies along the frontier, he added.

The IDF said that around 8,000 Palestinian Arabs demonstrated at various points along the border, though it did not comment on the teenager's death.

The protesters set tires ablaze and threw grenades, incendiary devices and rocks towards the soldiers, an IDF spokesperson told AFP.

Israeli forces "responded with anti-riot means and shot according to the operational procedures," said the spokesperson.

The so-called “March of the Return” border riots have been occurring every week since March 30. The rioters gather along the fence, and throw grenades and rocks at IDF soldiers and at the fence.

Last Friday as well, thousands of rioters protested along the fence. A Border Police officer was lightly wounded in the leg during the weekly violent riots and was evacuated to the Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

The protests had not been as violent as they had been when they started after Israel permitted two installments of Qatari cash into Gaza. However, the violence flared up again after Israel halted the transfer of Qatari money following an escalation in the south.

