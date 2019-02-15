Border Police officer wounded during Gaza riots

A Border Police officer was lightly wounded during the weekly violent border riots along the Gaza border on Friday evening.

The incident occurred when a pipe bomb was thrown at Border Police officers as part the riots.

The officer, who was wounded by shrapnel that hit his leg, was evacuated to the Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

The IDF said that about 11,000 rioters gathered in several locations along the border fence. The rioters hurled rocks at IDF soldiers and the fence, and a number of explosive devices and grenades were thrown at the fence and at the forces operating near it.

In addition, IDF soldiers arrested a suspect who crossed the border fence from northern Gaza into Israeli territory. The suspect, who was not armed, was taken for questioning.

The so-called “March of the Return” border riots have been occurring every week since March 30. The rioters typically gather along the fence, and throw grenades and rocks at IDF soldiers and at the fence.

IDF soldiers usually respond with riot dispersal means and by firing in accordance with the rules of engagement.

The protests had not been as violent as they had been when they started after Israel permitted two installments of Qatari cash into Gaza. However, the violence flared up again after Israel halted the transfer of Qatari money following an escalation in the south.

Last week, at least 8,000 Gazan rioters demonstrated along the border fence.

The Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza said that two Palestinian Arab teenagers were killed by Israeli troops during the clashes along the Gaza border.

