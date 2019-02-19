Poll: 79% of religious Zionists want unity

A poll conducted Monday by Direct Polls among 800 religious Zionist participants, published this morning by journalist Yair Sherki, presents interesting data that provide support for the words of members of Otzma Yehudit over an alliance with the joint party of the Jewish Home and the National Union.



According to the poll, 79% of the religious Zionist public supports the inclusion of the Otzma Yehudit party on the list. 51% of the respondents said they support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to bring about such a connection, and nearly 40% said that in a situation in which the Jewish Home and the National Union run in the elections alone, they will vote for another right-wing party.

Otzma Yehudit responded to the poll, saying that it “shows what we all have known for weeks, but what the Jewish home and National Union prefer to ignore - the vast majority of the public is anxious about the voices of the national camp, is concerned about the establishment of a leftist government that will bring us Oslo 2, and definitively supports unity through a technical bloc.”



“The statements that we hear from certain members of the Jewish Home, that we are not loyal to the state and that we lose votes for the Jewish Home, are baseless and unfounded, and certainly are not uttered by the voters of the Jewish Home and the National Union, who seek unity for the sake of the integrity of the land and for protecting the right-wing bloc. It has been proven beyond any shadow of a doubt that religious Zionism wants unification, and it is time for the Jewish Home and National Union to internalize it."