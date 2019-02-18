Netanyahu speaks with Betzalel Smotrich's father

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu telephoned Rabbi Chaim Smotrich, the father of MK Betzalel Smotrich, and asked him to persuade his son to unite with Otzmah Yehudit, News 13 reported.

The report also said Netanyahu telephoned rabbis in religious Zionism asking them to help him pressure the Jewish Home and National Union Chairmen to agree to conduct negotiations with the Otzmah Yehudit Party, including Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Rabbi Eli Sadan, and Rabbi Zuckerman.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today summoned Jewish Home Chairman Rafi Peretz and National Union Chairman Betzalel Smotrich to a meeting in his home to press them to add the Otzmah party to their joint list. However, the two refused to come on the grounds that they would make their decisions independently.

"We have great respect for the Prime Minister and are happy to meet with him to advance the State of Israel. We're taking his political advice seriously and have been engaged in intense dialogue with him in recent days," the two said.

"At the same time, we're running an independent party that makes its own decisions and isn't run by the Prime Minister or anyone else.

"We call on the Prime Minister not to abandon his efforts, to show personal example, and to bring as many right-wing connections as possible in the few days left before the lists are submitted, including Moshe Feiglin's Zehut, which according to the polls is liable to bring more votes of Otzmah Yehudit, with Kahlon and Liberman standing on the threshold, and even with Oren Hazan who announced an independent run for the Knesset," said Rabbi Peretz and MK Smotrich.