Victims of fatal Samaria crash identified as Ofra residents

Two residents of Ofra, both in their 30s, killed in collision between private car and truck in Samaria.

The two victims killed in a traffic accident in Samaria early Tuesday morning have been identified as residents of the Israeli town of Ofra, north of Jerusalem.

The victims, both residents of Ofra in their 30s, were killed when a truck and a private car collided on Route 60, near the Israeli town of Eli in Samaria.

A third person, identified as a man in his 30s who was driving the truck, has been listed in moderate condition. A fourth victim, a resident of Ofra who was in the private car, was also injured.

The Binyamin Regional Council, which includes Ofra, issued a statement Tuesday morning lamenting the deaths of the two residents, and called on the government to take steps to make Route 60 safer for drivers.

“We share the pain of the town of Ofra over the terrible deaths of two of the town’s residents in a traffic accident this morning, and we wish the injured victim, also a resident of Ofra, a speedy recovery.”

"Route 60 is a road that is red [with blood], and takes a heavy tool on Jews and Arabs alike every week. It has to be turned into a two-lane road with a separation fence just like any other urban highway in the country. The time has come for the Israeli government to take responsibility and prevent this terrible and unnecessary death. The head of the council and professional teams have been in Ofra this morning, helping the community and accompanying the families."