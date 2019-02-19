Omani FM: Palestinian state a condition for normalization

Omani Foreign Minister says there is no normalization with Israel.

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi said on Monday that there is no normalization with Israel, despite recent meetings held by him and the Sultan with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"There is no normalization of relations with Israel, but rather a diplomatic process aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Palestinian problem," said the Omani Foreign Minister, according to the Walla! news website.

"The establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state is a condition for any normalization with the Israelis," stressed bin Alawi, who spoke at a press conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Bin Alawi met Netanyahu last week on the sidelines of the Warsaw conference on the Middle East.

Last October, Netanyahu made a surprise visit to Oman, where he met with Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Later, Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz also visited Oman, where he presented a plan for the construction of a railway between Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

Following Netanyahu’s visit to Oman, an unnamed PA official said that the sultan of Oman had offered to play a role in mediating talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The US has been working on a peace plan for Israel and the PA, but the PA has rejected US attempts to restart peace talks with Israel and has been boycotting the US ever since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017.